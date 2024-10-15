Cwm LLC Purchases 1,972 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 82.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,363 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its position in HubSpot by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 58.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,689,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management boosted its stake in HubSpot by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 2,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $580.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $179,416.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,735 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,484.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total transaction of $56,978.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,009,441.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $179,416.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,484.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,321 shares of company stock worth $3,374,089 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:HUBS opened at $559.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $506.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $556.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7,193.98 and a beta of 1.64. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.23 and a 12-month high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.