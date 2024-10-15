Cwm LLC Raises Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,997 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 114.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 250.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in FMC by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $62.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.68. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $68.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. FMC had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FMC. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on FMC from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on FMC from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of FMC from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.47.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

