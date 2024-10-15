Cwm LLC Raises Stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,758,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $783,872,000 after acquiring an additional 37,011 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at $3,131,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 107,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Woodward from $228.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down from $186.00) on shares of Woodward in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.67.

Woodward Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ WWD opened at $165.39 on Tuesday. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.03 and a 12 month high of $188.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.04 and a 200-day moving average of $168.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $847.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.29 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.48%.

Woodward Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.