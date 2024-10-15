Cwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1,014.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,116.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,039.77. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $769.19 and a 12 month high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,166.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,015.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,252.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,119.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on REGN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,498,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.