Cwm LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 95.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 502,637 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,639,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,581,000 after purchasing an additional 410,284 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $201,931,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 561,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,549,000 after purchasing an additional 107,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 455,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP stock opened at $109.37 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $102.32 and a one year high of $111.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.52 and a 200-day moving average of $107.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.