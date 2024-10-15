Cwm LLC Reduces Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.15% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Price Performance

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock opened at $74.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.77. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $60.27 and a 1-year high of $74.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

