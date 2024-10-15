Cwm LLC Reduces Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,813 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,945,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $535,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Valero Energy by 223.1% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $982,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Valero Energy by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 42,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $141.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $119.88 and a 12 month high of $184.79.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 24.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.60.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

