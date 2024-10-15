Cwm LLC Sells 1,022 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

QQQM stock opened at $204.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.86. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.84 and a fifty-two week high of $207.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

