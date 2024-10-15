Cwm LLC Sells 33,487 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,487 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Emprise Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,478,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9,489.3% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 251,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,045,000 after buying an additional 248,905 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $326,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 46,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 24,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 70,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $48.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.43. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.94 and a 52 week high of $49.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

