Cwm LLC Sells 347,341 Shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) by 85.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,341 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,560,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,013,000 after purchasing an additional 29,594 shares during the last quarter. Sykon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,807,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 234,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 27,953 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $7,127,000. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 39.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 165,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 46,983 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHQ opened at $33.54 on Tuesday. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $29.62 and a 12-month high of $36.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.52.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.