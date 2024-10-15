Cwm LLC Sells 751 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 39,180,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,663,000 after purchasing an additional 383,496 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,346,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,499,000 after purchasing an additional 74,498 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,537,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,712,000 after purchasing an additional 100,761 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,095,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,988,000 after purchasing an additional 233,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,051,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHC opened at $37.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.36. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.89 and a 52-week high of $38.94. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.