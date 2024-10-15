Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 22,338.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris purchased 14,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.67 per share, with a total value of $502,087.04. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 83,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,128.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.57.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Price Performance

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $33.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average of $42.32. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $69.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 2.15.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $557.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Articles

