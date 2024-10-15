Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAWN. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,480,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,923,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,825 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 517.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 113,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 94,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAWN opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $18.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of -1.51.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $31,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,127,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,785,490. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,232 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $31,248.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,127,535 shares in the company, valued at $15,785,490. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $426,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,097,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,606,947.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,748 shares of company stock worth $689,072 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DAWN shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

