DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Bought by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 454.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DKS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE:DKS opened at $204.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.98 and a fifty-two week high of $239.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.84.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 45.14%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 36.42%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

