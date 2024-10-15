Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 27,800 Shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Free Report) by 278.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.66% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 0.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 611,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. 15.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get B.O.S. Better Online Solutions alerts:

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BOSC opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.86. The company has a market cap of $16.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.84. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Company Profile

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions ( NASDAQ:BOSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.45 million during the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.30%.

(Free Report)

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.