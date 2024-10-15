Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 22,877 MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.07% of MFS Government Markets Income Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,655,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after acquiring an additional 854,941 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the second quarter worth $1,440,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the second quarter worth $688,000. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $302,000. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MFS Government Markets Income Trust alerts:

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of MGF stock opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.15. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $3.39.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Increases Dividend

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0204 per share. This is an increase from MFS Government Markets Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%.

(Free Report)

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.