Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 28.8% in the second quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 22,784,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,520,000 after buying an additional 5,100,000 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 20,855,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,165,000 after acquiring an additional 235,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,192,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,595,000 after purchasing an additional 719,869 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.2% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,152,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,654,000 after purchasing an additional 100,565 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 23.9% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,542,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($3.89). The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 29.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WBD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, September 13th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.66.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

