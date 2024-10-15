Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $40,000 Stock Holdings in TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Free Report) by 150.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in TOMI Environmental Solutions were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

TOMI Environmental Solutions stock opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77. TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, engages in the provision of environmental solutions for indoor air and surface disinfection and decontamination in the United States and internationally. The company’s disinfection solutions include SteraPak portable disinfection systems, SteraMist select surface units, SteraMist environment systems, SteraMist total disinfection carts, SteraMist transport units, NV+ fogging disinfection and decontamination systems, SteraMist custom engineered systems, SteraMist Hybrid disinfection systems, SteraMist integrated systems, Stainless Steel 90-Degree applicators, SteraMist plasma decontamination chambers, and iHP Corporate Service Decontamination, which provides full room, equipment, facility, and emergency disinfection and decontamination services.

