Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $77,000 Stock Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,980 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,945,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 400,120 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 382,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 225,834 shares in the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power Trading Down 1.9 %

Plug Power stock opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average of $2.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.79. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $7.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $143.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.54 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 216.80% and a negative return on equity of 47.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PLUG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $2.20 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.40 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.01.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLUG

Plug Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.