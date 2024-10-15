Everpar Advisors LLC Sells 1,833 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Everpar Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.8% of Everpar Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Alphabet by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 281,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,635,000 after purchasing an additional 39,253 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% during the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 110,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,368,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 19.5% during the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 25.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 82,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,622,000 after acquiring an additional 16,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, waypoint wealth counsel raised its holdings in Alphabet by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 6,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.13.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $164.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.49 and a 200 day moving average of $167.96. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,112. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 21,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $3,442,233.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,307,206.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,092 shares of company stock valued at $35,644,136 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.