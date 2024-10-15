Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 177.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,087 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 572.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 222,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,775,000 after purchasing an additional 189,484 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 27.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 58,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,509 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,300,000 after buying an additional 11,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,748,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,041,000 after buying an additional 2,011,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.65.

FIS stock opened at $87.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of -8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.17. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $87.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

