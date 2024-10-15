FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,546 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.07% of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QJUN. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

QJUN opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.79.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

