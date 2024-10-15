FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 100.6% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $1,738,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the third quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 405.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 1.2 %

FTAI Aviation stock opened at $148.09 on Tuesday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12 month low of $32.66 and a 12 month high of $148.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.62 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.64.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). FTAI Aviation had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 180.68%. The firm had revenue of $443.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.92 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTAI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $90.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $118.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.73.

FTAI Aviation Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

