FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Free Report) by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,373 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,848 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.32% of FutureFuel worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 612.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 352,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 303,038 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,553,136 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 671,144 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 170.7% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 23,692 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 78.7% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 53,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in FutureFuel by 27.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,238 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of FutureFuel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul Manheim bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $36,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,103 shares in the company, valued at $116,528.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FutureFuel Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:FF opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.62. FutureFuel Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $8.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.52.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $72.41 million during the quarter.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

