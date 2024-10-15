GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 1,177 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 829.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 38,360 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 9.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $375,000. Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 46.5% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 43,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 233,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 75,000 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.81 per share, with a total value of $2,010,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 401,820 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,794.20. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNX. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of CNX Resources to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Capital One Financial lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.10.

CNX Resources Price Performance

CNX Resources stock opened at $35.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average is $26.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. CNX Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $36.96.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $321.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.46 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Further Reading

