GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 137 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 695 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 794.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 76.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARW shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Arrow Electronics from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Arrow Electronics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Shares of ARW opened at $134.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.51 and a 1 year high of $136.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.66.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.62. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.