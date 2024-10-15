GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 320 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 51.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEIS. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 13.5% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,681,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,910,000 after purchasing an additional 199,578 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 22.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 647,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,442,000 after buying an additional 118,328 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 23.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,754,000 after buying an additional 102,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,543,395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $463,335,000 after buying an additional 73,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,873,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEIS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.11.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $111.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.73 and a 200-day moving average of $103.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.47. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.86 and a 52-week high of $119.75.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $364.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.06 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.