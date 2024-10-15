GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 621 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,988 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 34.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 163,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 41,992 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 12.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 100,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,332,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Up 1.4 %

SHG stock opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average is $37.61. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $46.05.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 12.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

