GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 145.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $65.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.72. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $68.32.

