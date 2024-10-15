GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stock Position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 249.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 53,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 38,201 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at $466,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 161,879.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 131,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 131,122 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,208,000 after buying an additional 296,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 34.4% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 165,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 42,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

In related news, CRO Garrie Richardson sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $77,118.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 114,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,097.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CRO Garrie Richardson sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $77,118.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 114,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,097.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 317,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,593,412.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,329 shares of company stock worth $372,447. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLFS opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.86.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 59.88% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

