GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 1,392 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHE. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 65.7% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the second quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 81.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 172.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BHE opened at $44.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.98. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $48.58.

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.75 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 7,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $302,017.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,552.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BHE. StockNews.com lowered Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

