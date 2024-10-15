GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 426 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 45.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Nutanix during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Nutanix by 18,916.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix Stock Performance

NTNX stock opened at $64.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of -923.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.51. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $73.69.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $547.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.12 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,430,996.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,145.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $714,968.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,868 shares in the company, valued at $7,411,022.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,430,996.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,169 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,145.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.31.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

