GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 84 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in WD-40 by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,623,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $411,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in WD-40 by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in WD-40 by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in WD-40 by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in WD-40 by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 31,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $258.98 on Tuesday. WD-40 has a one year low of $194.09 and a one year high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $255.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.88 and a beta of -0.08.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.16%.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on WD-40 from $313.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

