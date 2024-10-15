GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Holdings in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Pampa Energía were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAM. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAM opened at $64.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.38. Pampa Energía S.A. has a 12-month low of $32.91 and a 12-month high of $66.25.

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.17 million. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 12.59%. Research analysts expect that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

PAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Pampa Energía from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pampa Energía from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pampa Energía presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.75.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

