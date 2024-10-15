GAMMA Investing LLC Has $101,000 Stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,550,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,984,000 after purchasing an additional 165,032 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,511,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 772,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after buying an additional 106,226 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 404,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 104,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 322,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after buying an additional 92,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.13. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $23.64.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $339.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Karen Mote sold 13,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $236,199.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,807.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Karen Mote sold 13,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $236,199.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,807.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $33,473.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,882.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

