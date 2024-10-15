GAMMA Investing LLC Has $80,000 Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 56.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth $3,871,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $877,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $817,230,000 after acquiring an additional 554,806 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at about $1,745,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at about $686,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $36.91 on Tuesday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $37.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.40 and a 200-day moving average of $34.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.