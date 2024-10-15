GAMMA Investing LLC Has $89,000 Stock Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 100.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Boot Barn by 11.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 9.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the second quarter worth about $206,000.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $161.65 on Tuesday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.73 and a 52-week high of $169.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.36 and its 200 day moving average is $127.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 2.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.04 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.89%. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $122.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boot Barn from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $147.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.20.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

