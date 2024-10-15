GAMMA Investing LLC Has $91,000 Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTSI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 39,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 98,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,915 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.38, for a total transaction of $701,042.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,983.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,915 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.38, for a total transaction of $701,042.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,983.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 21,012 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $2,298,712.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,053,236.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 659,861 shares of company stock valued at $69,961,783. Company insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $116.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.06. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.58 and a fifty-two week high of $118.76.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

