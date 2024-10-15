GAMMA Investing LLC Has $94,000 Position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in RadNet were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 19,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of RadNet from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of RadNet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays raised shares of RadNet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of RadNet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Shares of RadNet stock opened at $70.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.15 and a 200-day moving average of $59.17. RadNet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $71.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 235.40 and a beta of 1.74.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). RadNet had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $941,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,480.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

