GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 131,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 17,131 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,296,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,938,000 after purchasing an additional 606,525 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 87,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

BBWI stock opened at $31.03 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $52.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.92.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBWI. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on BBWI

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gina Boswell purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.64 per share, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,134.68. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.