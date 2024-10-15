GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stake in Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) stock opened at $21.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.49. Sandvik AB has a 12-month low of $16.31 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.92.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 10.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sandvik AB will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms.

