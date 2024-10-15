GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

HOG stock opened at $35.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.21. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $44.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.23. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

Harley-Davidson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Harley-Davidson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.43.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

