GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,313 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 528.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Select Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SEM opened at $33.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.63. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $21.28 and a one year high of $40.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 23.92%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEM. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

