GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 956 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 963.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransUnion from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on TransUnion from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded TransUnion from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.71.

TransUnion Price Performance

TRU stock opened at $106.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.17, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.62. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $108.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransUnion news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $261,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,432.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $261,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,432.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $248,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,047.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,729 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.