GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 1,005 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,821,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,875,000 after acquiring an additional 52,997 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 435,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,089,000 after buying an additional 29,070 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 419,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,221,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 777,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,470,000 after buying an additional 63,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liquidity Services

In other Liquidity Services news, SVP Steven Weiskircher sold 20,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $436,981.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,114.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Steven Weiskircher sold 20,045 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $436,981.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,114.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Shaffer sold 13,314 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $300,363.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,415 shares in the company, valued at $866,642.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,345 shares of company stock valued at $3,462,918 over the last ninety days. 29.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Liquidity Services Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LQDT opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.28. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $23.66. The company has a market cap of $688.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.38.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $93.61 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

About Liquidity Services

(Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

