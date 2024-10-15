GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 302 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 277.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 438,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,546,000 after purchasing an additional 21,993 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 42.6% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSEARCA VB opened at $240.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $240.66. The company has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $230.22 and its 200-day moving average is $224.34.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- What are earnings reports?
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.