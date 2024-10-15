GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 302 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 277.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 438,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,546,000 after purchasing an additional 21,993 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 42.6% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VB opened at $240.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $240.66. The company has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $230.22 and its 200-day moving average is $224.34.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.