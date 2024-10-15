GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 425 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 62.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eldred Rock Partners LLC increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC now owns 144,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CALM shares. StockNews.com raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity at Cal-Maine Foods

In related news, VP Robert L. Holladay, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $106,395.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,361.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cal-Maine Foods news, VP Robert L. Holladay, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $106,395.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,361.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Todd Walters sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,762. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $422,970. Insiders own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $90.56 on Tuesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $90.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of -0.10.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.30). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $785.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 71.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.16%.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

