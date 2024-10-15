GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 576 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of ExlService by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in ExlService during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ExlService in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 269.0% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in ExlService by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

ExlService stock opened at $39.91 on Tuesday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.61 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $1,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,509,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,401,471.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ExlService news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $721,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,271.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $1,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,509,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,401,471.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,190 shares of company stock worth $5,210,726 in the last ninety days. 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXLS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ExlService from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.86.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

