GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 512 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 14,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 4,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.43.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

DY opened at $188.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.86. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.42 and a fifty-two week high of $199.77.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The construction company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

