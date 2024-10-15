GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop National Bank raised its position in shares of Infosys by 50.8% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Infosys by 126.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the second quarter worth $194,000. 10.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.86. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $23.48.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

INFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Investec cut Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.68.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

